Azerbaijan attaches great importance to activities of Turkish-Russian monitoring center – minister

Azerbaijan attaches great importance the peacekeeping efforts in region and the activities of the joint Turkish-Russian center for monitoring ceasefire, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Bayramov made the remarks Thursday at a meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council in Minsk, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The minister recalled that the 44-day Patriotic War put an end to the 30-yearlong occupation of Azerbaijani territories and ensured the country’s territorial integrity.

Bayramov also touched upon issues arising from the trilateral statements [Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia] of 10 November 2020 and 11 January 2021. He then provided information about the existing mine threat in the region and its possible severe consequences.

“The Karabakh conflict is now a thing of the past,” noted Azerbaijan’s top diplomat, adding. “The main objective is to restore the liberated areas and ensure the return of IDPs to their native lands.”

News.Az