Azerbaijan attends International Cooperation Forum of Pacific Alliance

On November 29, 2021, the III International Cooperation Forum of the Pacific Alliance (PA) was held. Representatives of more than 60 member countries of the organization, as permanent, associative, and observers, including the Ambassador-at-Large of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Elshad Iskandarov, took part in the forum on the topic “Sustainable socio-economic regional revitalization: contribution to international cooperation”, the ministry told News.Az

Speaking at the online forum, Iskandarov informed the participants about the importance for the Alliance countries the transport transit opportunities of Azerbaijan, the observer member, in the north-south, east-west directions.

Speaking about the large-scale reconstruction works carried out in the territories liberated as a result of the 44-day Patriotic war, the ambassador stressed that Azerbaijan is ready to cooperate with the countries of the Pacific Alliance in this area.

The representatives participating in the discussions of the forum noted the uniqueness of the experience of reconstruction carried out in the liberated territories of our country and expressed interest in cooperation in this area.

News.Az