Azerbaijan attends PACE winter session in Strasbourg

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Samad Seyidov, chairman of the International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations Committee of the Milli Majlis is attending the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which has started today in Strasbourg, France, News.Az reports.

The participants will elect the Assembly’s President, Vice-Presidents as well as committee members on the first day of the session.

Other topics on the agenda include "Legal and human rights aspects of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine", " Attacks against public service workers " and "Recent tension between Pristina and Belgrade" and "Addressing the humanitarian consequences of the blockade of the Lachin corridor".

The parliamentarians will also approve the agenda of the session and the protocol of the Standing Committee.

The session will hear the reports of the Bureau and the Standing Committee and discuss ISIS fighters and their families returning from Syria and other countries to the member states of the Council of Europe.

News.Az