Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Austria discuss boosting trade and investment

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Austria discuss boosting trade and investment
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev met on Wednesday in Baku with Severin Gruber, Secretary General at the Austrian Federal Ministry of Labour and Economy, to discuss increasing trade turnover, expanding prospects for mutual investment and strengthening industrial cooperation.

The meeting focused on the current state and future prospects of bilateral economic relations between Azerbaijan and Austria, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The sides also reviewed opportunities to boost trade, enhance reciprocal investment and implement joint projects.

The officials exchanged views on expanding cooperation with Austrian companies in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and strengthening partnerships in industry, agriculture and energy, including renewable energy, as well as in the field of humanitarian assistance.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      