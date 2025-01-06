Azerbaijan awards Kazakh rescuers for assistance after AZAL plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has awarded a group of Kazakh rescuers for their assistance in the aftermath of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane crash in Aktau.

Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Emergency Situations, awarded the Kazakhstani rescuers with the "For Cooperation" badge in recognition of their efforts following the crash near the city of Aktau on December 25, 2024, News.Az reports.Azamat SeitalinTimur AminovKani AidarovSaysat KarayevMazhit KenzegaliyevAzymbek KulkhanovErbol KuzembayevNauryzbek MendibayevArdak NugumanovAiman TleubergenovaPreviously, it was reported that 69 individuals from Kazakhstan, including local residents, healthcare workers, firefighters, and first responders, who participated in the search and rescue operations, were awarded state honors and letters of appreciation.The Azerbaijan Airlines plane, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau in the Mangistau region on December 25. The aircraft carried 67 people, including five crew members. 38 people lost their lives, while 29 survived.

News.Az