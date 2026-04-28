President Aliyev, UAE official discuss expanding strategic partnership - PHOTOS

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday received a delegation led by Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Gabala to discuss prospects for the development of bilateral relations.

President Aliyev highlighted the successful development of relations based on strategic partnership between the two countries across all areas. In this context, he noted his friendly relations with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The President also fondly recalled his visits to the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visits to Azerbaijan, including to Karabakh, and the discussions held during those exchanges. He stressed that these interactions play an important role in expanding bilateral ties.

Aliyev noted that Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri had arrived in Azerbaijan with a large delegation and underlined the importance of the visit for further deepening relations between the two countries.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Al Hajeri conveyed the greetings of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Azerbaijani leader.

President Aliyev thanked him and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE official also congratulated President Aliyev on being awarded the “Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation,” in recognition of his efforts in advancing the peace agenda in the South Caucasus and promoting dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

President Aliyev expressed gratitude for the congratulations and recalled that he had previously been awarded the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, which reflects the humanitarian legacy and values of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder and former President of the UAE. He asked Al Hajeri to once again convey his appreciation to the UAE leadership.

During the meeting, both sides noted that the bilateral agenda between Azerbaijan and the UAE is extensive, and exchanged views on cooperation in political, economic, trade, energy and renewable energy sectors, as well as the joint investment fund, joint military exercises, and other areas.

They also discussed the situation in the Middle East, emphasising the importance of resolving all issues in the region through diplomatic means.

News.Az