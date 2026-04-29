Netherlands highlights expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan along Middle Corridor

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The Dutch ambassador to Azerbaijan, Marianne de Jong, has said that Baku and Amsterdam are steadily expanding cooperation along the Middle Corridor, citing the strategic geographical positions of both countries.

“Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands along the Middle Corridor continues to develop steadily. Both countries have much to learn from each other, as they occupy strategic positions providing access to Europe by land and sea,” she told journalists in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The ambassador highlighted ongoing exchanges between the two countries in areas such as water management.

“Last week, a delegation from the International Institute of Social Studies visited Baku to discuss cooperation in the field of water management. In June, we intend to welcome officials from the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency to the Netherlands,” she noted.

News.Az