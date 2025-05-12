Azerbaijan, Bahrain reaffirm commitment to continued mutual support in regional, int’l platforms

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official visit to Bahrain, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held an expanded-format meeting with his counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani to review and discuss the current state of bilateral relations and explore future cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions spanned a wide range of areas, including political dialogue, trade and economic collaboration, and humanitarian initiatives, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening mutual ties through high-level reciprocal visits, regular political consultations, and the establishment of a structured economic cooperation mechanism.

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to continued mutual support and solidarity in regional and international platforms such as the UN, OIC, NAM, and CICA.

Minister Bayramov also briefed his Bahraini counterpart on the progress in post-conflict reconstruction and rehabilitation works in the region, including demining operations, and efforts aimed at building lasting peace.

News.Az