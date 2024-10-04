Azerbaijan beach soccer team excels in FIFA 2025 European qualifiers
- 1008538
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-beach-soccer-team-excels-in-fifa-2025-european-qualifiers Copied
The Azerbaijan national beach soccer team got off to a roaring start at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025 – European Qualifier, taking place from October 4-13 at Playa de la Victoria, in Cádiz, Spain, News.Az reports.In the first match, Azerbaijan routed England with a convincing score of 4:0.
Azerbaijan are pitted against Spain, Azerbaijan, England, Georgia in Group A.