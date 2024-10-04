Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan beach soccer team excels in FIFA 2025 European qualifiers

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijan beach soccer team excels in FIFA 2025 European qualifiers

The Azerbaijan national beach soccer team got off to a roaring start at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025 – European Qualifier, taking place from October 4-13 at Playa de la Victoria, in Cádiz, Spain, News.Az reports.

In the first match, Azerbaijan routed England with a convincing score of 4:0.

Azerbaijan are pitted against Spain, Azerbaijan, England, Georgia in Group A.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      