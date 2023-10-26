Azerbaijan becoming regional hub of industrial revolution: State Security Service head

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is becoming a regional hub of industrial revolution owing to the successful development of the "National Strategy for Information and Communication Technologies for the Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan" established in 2003 under the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and continued by President Ilham Aliyev, said Ali Naghiyev, Head of the State Security Sevice.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2023 event in Baku, News.Az reports.

"The dynamic expansion of information and communication technologies, which are critical to our country's scientific and technical improvement, mandates the management of security risks in this field as well as the enhancement of information infrastructures' resilience to cyber threats," Naghiyev said.

"This necessitates innovative methods of security and dramatically enhances governments' responsibilities for information security. It is no accident that increasing the cybersecurity capabilities of vital information infrastructures is regarded as one of the most significant issues and critical security responsibilities of the current era," the State Security Service added.

News.Az