Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss prospects of cooperation in production of children’s food

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Director General of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation Open Joint-Stock Company Kamran Nabizade has met with first deputy chairman of the Belgospishcheprom state food company of Belarus in the city of Minsk to discuss prospects for cooperation in the production of food for children.

The sides discussed issues of addressing the challenges posed by the exchange of tobacco products, as well as new areas of cooperation. Suggestions were also made to establish joint production of children’s food in Azerbaijan.

Nabizade also met with Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus Ivan Smilgin and the two had an exchange of views on delivering agricultural products to Azerbaijan as well as their joint production.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belarus Latif Gandilov was also present at the meeting.

News.Az

News.Az