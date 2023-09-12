Azerbaijan boosts gas production by 5% in January-August

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to operational data for January-August 2023, Azerbaijan produced 32.2 bcm of natural gas. 8.6 bcm of gas were produced from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, 17.6 bcm from Shah Deniz, 0.2 bcm from Absheron and 5.8 bcm gas from SOCAR, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az

According to the ministry, gas was transported with an increase of 1.5 bcm, namely 5 per cent compared to the relevant period of last year

During this period, gas sales amounted to 15.8 bcm, which was 9% more compared to the same period previous year. In January - August 2023, 7.6 billion cubic meter of gas was sold to Europe, 6.7 bcm to Türkiye, and 1.5 bcm to Georgia. During this period nearly 3.8 bcm gas was exported to Türkiye through TANAP.

Since the commissioning of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz till 1 September 2023, about 212 bcm of gas was produced from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and more than 200.3 bcm of gas from Shah Deniz. During this period, 141.5 bcm gas was exported from Shah Deniz.

Azerbaijan produced 20.3 million tons of oil (including condensate) in January - August 2023. Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli accounted for 12.1 million tons of oil produced in the republic while Shah Deniz for 2.9 million tons (condensate) and Absheron for 90 thousand tons. SOCAR's oil output amounted to 5.2 million tons (including condensate).

During the reporting period, the volume of exported oil, including condensate, amounted to 17 million tons. Out of this, consortium accounts for nearly 15 million tons, SOCAR for 2 million tons.

Since its commissioning till 1 September 2023, more than 622.2 million tons oil (including condensate) were extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz. 579 million tons of crude oil were extracted from ACG, while about 43.2 million tons condensate from Shah Deniz. Till 1 September 2023, more than 620.2 million tons were exported.

During January - August 2023, oil refining in the country amounted to 4.2 million tons.

News.Az