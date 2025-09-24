Azerbaijan boosts investments to expand Middle Corridor capacity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Freight traffic along theMiddle Corridor is expected to exceed 50 million tons, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

He made the remarks at the 6th Caspian Business Forum organized by the Caspian Policy Center in New York, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan is investing heavily to expand the corridor’s capacity.

“The cargo handling capacity of the Port of Baku is 25 million tonnes per year, and work is underway to expand these capabilities,” he said, adding that additional investments are being made to strengthen infrastructure.

Among the initiatives, Hajiyev cited railway construction from Baku to Zangilan and the Armenian border, slated for completion by mid-2026. He also mentioned progress on a 42-kilometre stretch of the Zangezur Corridor within Armenia, where U.S. partners are involved, as well as developments in Nakhchivan. He invited European and other international partners to join these efforts.

“Our main goal is to transform the South Caucasus into a zone of cooperation,” the presidential aide added.

News.Az