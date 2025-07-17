Azerbaijan boosts oil exports in first half of 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan saw an increase in its oil exports, reaching 12.05 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks, with a total value of $6.41 billion, according to the State Customs Committee.

This marked an 8.5% rise in the volume of crude oil exports compared to the same period last year, although the value dropped by 8.6%, News.Az reports.

Crude oil and petroleum products made up 49.8% of Azerbaijan's total exports during the first six months of 2025.

Overall, Azerbaijan's foreign trade during January to June 2025 amounted to $24.4 billion, with exports valued at $12.88 billion and imports at $11.52 billion. While exports saw a slight decrease of 0.2%, imports surged by 29.9% compared to the previous year.

News.Az