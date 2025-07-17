Azerbaijan boosts oil exports in first half of 2025
In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan saw an increase in its oil exports, reaching 12.05 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks, with a total value of $6.41 billion, according to the State Customs Committee.
This marked an 8.5% rise in the volume of crude oil exports compared to the same period last year, although the value dropped by 8.6%, News.Az reports.
Crude oil and petroleum products made up 49.8% of Azerbaijan's total exports during the first six months of 2025.
Overall, Azerbaijan's foreign trade during January to June 2025 amounted to $24.4 billion, with exports valued at $12.88 billion and imports at $11.52 billion. While exports saw a slight decrease of 0.2%, imports surged by 29.9% compared to the previous year.