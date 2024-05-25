Azerbaijan boosts spending on revival of liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has increased expenditures for the reconstruction and restoration of its liberated territories by 27.2 percent.

This adjustment is reflected in the draft law "On Amendments to State and Review Budgets for 2024," published by the Ministry of Finance, News.Az reports.The revised budget envisages the allocation of AZN 9,902.7 million for the reconstruction, rehabilitation, and other expenses related to the liberated territories, an increase of AZN 2,114.7 million from the previously approved AZN 7,788.0 million.

News.Az