Azerbaijan, Bosnia discuss 2026 defense cooperation plan

Azerbaijani and Bosnian defense officials have held talks in Baku to discuss bilateral military cooperation and draft a defense cooperation plan for 2026.

The discussions took place at the International Military Cooperation Department of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

During the meeting, both sides gave presentations outlining the structure of their respective defense ministries and the ongoing reform efforts.

The parties expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to strengthen their defense partnership through sustained cooperation.

