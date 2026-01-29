Azerbaijan, Bosnia eye cooperation in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan sees strong potential for cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina in reconstruction projects across its liberated territories, according to Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Vilayat Guliyev.

In an interview with the Sarajevo Times, Guliyev said Azerbaijan has launched one of the region’s largest reconstruction and rehabilitation programs following the end of nearly three decades of occupation in Karabakh and East Zangezur. He noted that cities and villages destroyed during the conflict are now being rebuilt from the ground up using “smart city” and “smart village” concepts, News.Az reports.

The ambassador highlighted that major investments are underway in transport infrastructure, energy networks, housing, public services, and social facilities, creating wide opportunities for international cooperation.

From a security perspective, Guliyev said Azerbaijan’s experience in restoring sovereignty, ensuring stability, and transitioning from conflict to peace could offer valuable insights. He added that Bosnia and Herzegovina, with its own post-conflict background, could find meaningful collaboration opportunities in construction, engineering, energy infrastructure, renewable energy, and urban planning.

According to the ambassador, Azerbaijani companies are open to joint ventures and knowledge exchange, while Bosnian firms could benefit from participating in reconstruction-related projects and broader economic initiatives.

The remarks reflect Azerbaijan’s broader strategy to involve international partners in rebuilding its liberated territories and to expand economic and technical cooperation with European states.

