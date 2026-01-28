Azerbaijani, Chinese FMs discuss energy and logistics ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on January 28 as part of his official visit to China, reaffirming the growing strategic partnership between the two countries.

The meeting focused on the current state and future prospects of bilateral and multilateral relations, as well as key regional and international developments, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction with the high level of political dialogue and noted that the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2025 elevated Azerbaijan–China relations to a new qualitative stage. They highlighted that numerous agreements signed during President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China in April last year provided strong momentum for cooperation across multiple sectors.

The ministers also welcomed the upcoming 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and China in 2027, describing it as a milestone reflecting decades of friendship and cooperation.

Emphasizing mutual trust and respect, Bayramov and Wang Yi underlined the importance of expanding collaboration in trade and economy, transport and logistics, energy, renewable energy, industry, digital transformation, agriculture, humanitarian affairs, and education. They praised joint efforts on the Middle Corridor and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, recognizing these projects as vital links connecting Asia and Europe.

The discussion also covered continued mutual support within international organizations and exchanges on regional security matters. Cooperation frameworks including the United Nations, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Non-Aligned Movement, and other multilateral platforms were reviewed.

Both sides stressed that strengthening people-to-people ties, along with expanding exchanges in education, culture, tourism, and youth programs, plays a crucial role in ensuring the long-term development of bilateral relations.

The ministers further exchanged views on global and regional security issues and cooperation within Central Asia-related formats. Azerbaijan provided information on post-conflict reconstruction efforts and the ongoing mine threat in liberated territories, expressing gratitude to China for its support of ANAMA’s demining activities.

The meeting concluded with discussions on other issues of mutual interest, reaffirming Azerbaijan and China’s commitment to advancing their comprehensive strategic partnership across diplomatic, economic, and humanitarian dimensions.

News.Az