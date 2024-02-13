Azerbaijan, Brazil begin partnership in climate action

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President-Designate and the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan is holding a series of meetings on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, News.Az reports.

“COP28 has today launched the COP Presidencies Troika, a partnership with Azerbaijan and Brazil to improve cooperation and continuity between current and future COP Presidencies, leading to increased climate action in support of ‘Mission 1.5°C’.

Troika will provide a platform for the three Presidencies to collaborate between now and COP30, to raise ambition across all pillars of the Paris Agreement to course correct in line with the UAE Consensus agreed in Dubai,” COP29 said on its official X account.

News.Az