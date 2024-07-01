Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss prospects for economic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have discussed the potential of cooperation in the fields of energy, trade and industry, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, News.Az reports.

“During our meeting with Vladimir Malinov, Bulgaria's Minister of Energy, we discussed the future directions of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria. Our conversation also covered the potential for cooperation in the energy, trade, and industry sectors,” the minister said.

