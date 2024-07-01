Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss prospects for economic ties

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss prospects for economic ties

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have discussed the potential of cooperation in the fields of energy, trade and industry, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, News.Az reports.

“During our meeting with Vladimir Malinov, Bulgaria's Minister of Energy, we discussed the future directions of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria. Our conversation also covered the potential for cooperation in the energy, trade, and industry sectors,” the minister said.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      