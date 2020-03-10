Azerbaijan cancels traditional festivities related to Novruz holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

The traditional festive events related to Novruz holiday in Baku city and the Azerbaijani regions in March have been canceled, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Due to the expansion of the geography of coronavirus spread across the world, Azerbaijan has also strengthened the relevant preventive measures, said the Operational Headquarters.

“Therefore, traditional festive events, which were planned to the held in Baku and the country’s regions in March are cancelled. Guided by the consultations with specialists and recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Operational Headquarters calls on structures not to hold any mass events in the near future and postpone the planned events.”

News.Az

News.Az