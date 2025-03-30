Azerbaijan celebrates the holiday of Ramadan

Azerbaijan is celebrating Eid al-Fitr today and tomorrow, marking the end of Ramadan. This is one of the most important religious holidays for Muslims, News.Az informs.

the month of Ramadan is a time for reflecting on one's accumulated spiritual experience. Believers consider that during these days, one should perform as many good deeds as possible: care for others, provide assistance to those in need, and show compassion. Before the holiday, it is necessary to forgive each other's grievances and try to visit relatives and acquaintances.

Zakat al-Fitr - a charitable donation that must be paid to Muslims in need before the holiday, is a mandatory act. The head of the family pays the donation for all family members who are under his care.

Fasting was established for Muslims in 624 - in the second year of the Hijra. It is believed that the complete rejection during fasting of simple human needs, and especially excesses, gives Muslims the opportunity to confirm the strength of their faith, learn self-control, and promotes spiritual purification. Those who fast during Ramadan are instructed to maintain inner purity and free themselves from thoughts, temptations, and actions that defile a person.

It was during one of the last ten nights of Ramadan in 610 in the Hira cave of Mount Jabal an-Nur that the first surah of the Quran was revealed by Almighty Allah to the Prophet Muhammad. This happened on the Night of Decree (Laylat al-Qadr).

Since 1993, Ramadan Bayram has been celebrated in Azerbaijan at the state level.

We remind you that this year the month of Ramadan in Azerbaijan began on March 1.