President Ilham Aliyev orders to amend composition of COP29 Organizing Committee

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to amend the order No. 4264 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dated January 13, 2024, “On the establishment of the Organizing Committee regarding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the 19th session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol and the 6th session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement,” News.Az reports.

Under the order, the composition of the Organizing Committee has been updated. Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev has been appointed as the Chairman of the Organizing Committee while Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev as President-Designate of COP29.

The members of the Organizing Committee included Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Vilayat Eyvazov, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Farah Aliyeva, Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kamaladdin Heydarov, Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Teymur Musayev, Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Arif Samadov, Chief of the Protocol Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Samir Sharifov, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Nigar Arpadarai, Deputy of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Shahin Baghirov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Vugar Ahmadov, Chairman of the “Azerishig” Open Joint Stock Company, Ruslan Aliyev, Director General of the “Azerigaz” Production Union of State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Eldar Azizov, Head of the Baku City Executive Power, Sevinj Fataliyeva, Deputy of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Vusal Huseynov, Chief of the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilhama Gadimova, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Elchin Guliyev, Chief of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Vugar Gurbanov, Executive Director of the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, Zaur Mikayilov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Reserves Agency, Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Zakiyya Mustafayeva, Deputy Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Naghiyev, Chief of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Balababa Rzayev, President of the “Azerenerji” Open Joint Stock Company, Samir Rzayev, First Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Airlines Closed Joint Stock Company, Firuza Sultanzade, Chairperson of the Board of “EkoSfera" Socio-Ecological Center, Umayra Taghiyeva, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mariana Vasileva, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Saadat Yusifova, Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az