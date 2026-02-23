Azerbaijan changes rules for starting military service

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is updating the rules for determining the start date of active military service for certain categories of servicemen.

The proposed amendments to the “Law on Military Service” were discussed at today’s meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Youth and Sports, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Under the new rules, the start of active service for conscripts will be considered the day they are sent to a military unit by the relevant executive authority. Previously, the start date was counted as the day conscripts reported to the military commissariat to be assigned to a unit.

The draft also allows Azerbaijani women aged 19 to 40 with a military registration specialty (approved by the executive authority) to voluntarily register for service and join the Armed Forces under a contract. In this case, the contract signing date will be considered the start of active military service.

The amendments aim to modernize military service procedures and provide clearer rules for both conscripts and voluntary service members.

