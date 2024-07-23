Azerbaijan, China discuss developing co-op in military education

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s National Defense University hosted a meeting with the delegation from the Chinese People's Liberation Army Academy of Military Sciences.

The visitors were presented with a briefing on the history and main activities of the National Defense University, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.The meeting discussed the current situation and progress of cooperation in military education between Azerbaijan and China. The sides highly appreciated the successful participation of military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army in the courses organized in China. The importance of holding such meetings for the purpose of development of mutual relations and exchange of experience was emphasized.The head of the Chinese People's Liberation Army delegation signed the university's Honor Book.The guests also visited the Foreign Language Center of the Military Administration Institute. After getting acquainted with the center, the possibilities of applying modern technologies in the teaching process and the issues of teaching the Chinese language to servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army were discussed.

News.Az