Azerbaijan, China discuss military cooperation

On June 14, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met Chinese Ambassador Wei Jinghua, who is completing his diplomatic mission in the country.

Minister Hasanov hailed the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in other areas, including military, the Defense Ministry reported.

The minister expressed gratitude to the ambassador for his efforts in expanding military relations between Azerbaijan and China over the period of his diplomatic mission and wished him success in his future activity.

The diplomat, in turn, noted that he is parting with Azerbaijan with good impressions and will forever remain a sincere friend of the Azerbaijani state and people.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on cooperation in the military, military-technical and military-educational fields, including the planned visit of China’s defense ministry to Azerbaijan.

