Azerbaijan, China discuss prospects for expansion of co-op in economic, trade and energy fields

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev has met with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the country Guo Min, News.Az reports.

The sides hailed the development of relations between the two countries in various areas, and exchanged views on the prospects for expanding cooperation in economic, trade, energy, transport, transit, investment, information and communication technologies, humanitarian, tourism and other fields.

They also agreed to hold the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Trade and Economic Cooperation Commission in China by the end of this year.

News.Az