Berkshire CEO Abel sells stocks in Portfolio Shift

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Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel has begun reshaping the company’s investment portfolio, selling stocks previously managed by former portfolio manager Todd Combs, according to a report.

The move comes months after Combs left Berkshire in December to join JPMorgan Chase, marking one of the first visible changes under Abel’s leadership since he succeeded Warren Buffett as CEO earlier this year. Buffett remains chairman of the company, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Details about which specific stocks were sold have not been disclosed. Historically, Berkshire has not publicly separated which investments were managed by Combs or fellow portfolio manager Ted Weschler, who remains at the firm.

However, major holdings such as Apple are widely believed to have been overseen directly by Buffett—and now likely by Abel.

The report suggests Abel does not plan to hire a replacement portfolio manager, signaling a more centralized approach to investment decisions at Berkshire.

Investors are expected to gain more clarity on the company’s holdings in its upcoming quarterly report and regulatory filings in May.

The portfolio shift is being closely watched as a key indicator of how Berkshire’s investment strategy may evolve in the post-Buffett era.

News.Az