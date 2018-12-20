Azerbaijan-China friendship concert in Chinese media spotlight

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan-China friendship concert, co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries in Beijing, has been in the spotlight of the Chinese media, AZERTAC reports.

The country's leading media outlets such as Xinhua news agency, China Central Television (CCTV), Jenmin Jibao, Global Times and China Daily newspapers have published articles highlighting the concert.

“Held as part of a series of events to promote Azerbaijan's culture and music in China, the Azerbaijan-China friendship concert is greatly contributing to the strengthening of friendship and cultural exchange between the two countries,” one article emphasized.

The articles also mentioned that both the Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov and Vice Chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Shao Hong in their remarks, hailed the expansion of the relationship between Azerbaijan and China, which dates back to the ancient Silk Road period.

The China Central Television also broadcast Assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov’s interview on the Azerbaijan-China friendship concert.

News.Az

