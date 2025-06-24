Azerbaijan-China visa-free travel agreement starts on July 16

+ ↺ − 16 px

The domestic procedures for the implementation of the "Agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption for Citizens Holding Ordinary Passports" between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China, signed on April 23 in Beijing, have been completed, News.Az reports via the Foreign Ministry.

The Ministry added that the agreement will officially enter into force on July 16, 2025, in accordance with the relevant provisions.

Under the agreement, citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China holding valid ordinary passports will be exempt from visa requirements for entry, exit, and short-term transit for stays of up to 30 days per visit, not exceeding a total of 90 days within a 180-day period.

News.Az