Azerbaijan, CNCEC discuss cooperation prospects

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of China National Chemical Engineering Corporation Limited (CNCEC) Mo Dingge in the Chinese city of Tianjin on September 2.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the company across the petrochemical industry, oil refining activities, and the manufacturing of petrochemical products, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The CNCEC Chairman noted the favorable investment climate existing in Azerbaijan.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Framework Agreement signed between the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the China National Chemical Engineering and Construction Corporation "Seven LTD" was exchanged in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev and CNCEC Chairman Mo Dingge. The document envisages the implementation of joint projects in Azerbaijan and third countries.

News.Az