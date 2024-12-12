Azerbaijan commences preparations for World Urban Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has started preparations for the 2026 World Urban Forum, as announced by Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

Guliyev highlighted that the World Urban Forum is the second-largest event organized by the United Nations, following the COP29 climate conference, News.Az reports.He revealed that intensive collaboration with the UN's specialized agency is already underway, focusing on event organization, administrative details, and program planning."Baku is set to host the forum in May 2026," the committee chairman added.

