Azerbaijan committed to regional peace, stability and development, FM Bayramov tells UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is committed to regional peace, stability and development, the country’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Saturday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the General Debate of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Bayramov stated that the establishment of good neighborly relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a key to building secure, stable and prosperous South Caucasus through full-fledged regional normalization.

“Along with carrying out large-scale recovery and reconstruction works in the liberated territories, and pursuing reintegration of residents in conflict-affected territories, Azerbaijan has initiated the process of normalizing inter-State relations with Armenia based on mutual recognition and respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within their state borders,” he said.

The top diplomat noted that Azerbaijan has, on numerous occasions, expressed its readiness to start negotiations on a peace treaty with Armenia, and has established its national delegation to that end.

“Equally, Azerbaijan has undertaken efforts to start the process of delimitation and demarcation of state borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan, unblocking transportation and communication links, including the establishment of the Zangezur Corridor, which is a part of international transportation network,” Bayramov said.

“Notwithstanding the increased dynamism in contacts, including direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan over past months, Armenia seems to stick to its past practice of imitation of negotiations, and instead of good faith implementation of its commitments, it frequently resorts to provocations and sabotage to exacerbate tensions and undermine ongoing normalization process with Azerbaijan,” he added.

News.Az