Azerbaijan condemns Kabul terrorist attack

Azerbaijan has condemned the recent terrorist attack in Afghan capital, Kabul.

“We strongly condemn heinous Kabul attack. Our hearts and minds are with families of victims. We wish speedy recovery to the wounded,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry tweeted May 31, Trend reports.

Earlier today, an explosion occurred in the Afghan capital in an area where foreign embassies are located, killing nearly 90 people and injuring more than 380 others, including several German embassy staff.

