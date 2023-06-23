Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan confirms 11 more COVID-19 cases, 5 recoveries

  • Social
  • Share
Azerbaijan confirms 11 more COVID-19 cases, 5 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 11 new COVID-19 cases, five patients have recovered, News.az reports.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      