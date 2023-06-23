Azerbaijan confirms 11 more COVID-19 cases, 5 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 11 new COVID-19 cases, five patients have recovered, News.az reports.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

