Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan confirms 131 new coronavirus cases

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan confirms 131 new coronavirus cases

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has recorded 131 new COVID-19 cases, while 407 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

According to the Task Force, 7 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

"The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 230,066 with 222,960 recoveries and 3,126 deaths, while treatment of 3,980 others is underway.

A total of 2,401,720 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far," the Task Force added.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      