Azerbaijan confirms 131 new coronavirus cases

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has recorded 131 new COVID-19 cases, while 407 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

According to the Task Force, 7 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

"The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 230,066 with 222,960 recoveries and 3,126 deaths, while treatment of 3,980 others is underway.

A total of 2,401,720 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far," the Task Force added.

News.Az

News.Az