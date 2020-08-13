Azerbaijan confirms 211 more recoveries from COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 91 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on Thursday.

Some 211 virus infected people have recovered and 3 others have died in the country, the Operational Headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan have reached 33,917, with 31,269 recoveries and 500 deaths.

Currently, 2,146 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,520 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases. Thus, the total number of coronavirus tests in Azerbaijan has reached 812,033.

News.Az