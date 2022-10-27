Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan confirms 36 more COVID-19 cases, 43 recoveries

  • Social
  • Share
Azerbaijan confirms 36 more COVID-19 cases, 43 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 36 new COVID-19 cases, 43 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, News.az reports.

Up until now, 823,100 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,849 of them have recovered, and 9,942 people have died. Currently, 309 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,112 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,313,756 tests have been conducted so far.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      