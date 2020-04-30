Azerbaijan confirms 38 more coronavirus cases, 58 new recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thirty-eight more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 46 patients have been recovered from the infection, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Thursday.

An Azerbaijani citizen (born in 1951) has died after testing positive for COVID-19, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 1,804, with 1,325 recoveries and 24 deaths.

As many as 455 infected people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals. Of those, 17 are in severe and 24 in moderate-to-severe conditions, while the health of others is stable.

A total of 143,079 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far.

