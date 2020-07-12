Azerbaijan confirms 520 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 520 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Sunday.

Some 486 virus infected people have recovered and 8 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 24,041, with 15,093 recoveries and 306 deaths.

Currently, 8,642 people are under treatment in specialized hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,878 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal new COVID-19 cases. Thus, the number of coronavirus tests has reached 568,234.

News.Az