Azerbaijan confirms record-breaking number of COVID-19 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 645 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Azerbaijan over the last day, bringing the total number to date to 18,450, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

Azerbaijan saw 497 new cases of COVID-19 over the past day, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 27,133.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 349, with 8 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

Healthcare professionals conducted a total of 9,263 tests for the disease over the past day, raising the overall count to over 619,786.

News.Az