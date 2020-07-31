Azerbaijan confirms record-breaking number of COVID-19 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 714 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Azerbaijan over the last day, bringing the total number to date to 25,882, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

Azerbaijan saw 318 new cases of COVID-19 over the past day, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 31,878.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 448.

Healthcare professionals conducted a total of 7,789 tests for the disease over the past day, raising the overall count to over 724,953.

News.Az

News.Az