Azerbaijan, Congo discuss further development of engagement within int’l platforms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday held an expanded meeting with his visiting Congolese counterpart Jean-Claude Gakosso in Baku, the Foreign Ministry said on X, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed the further development of engagement within international platforms.

“Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Congo Jean-Claude Gakosso had a meeting in an expanded format. Ministers discussed further development of engagement within the framework of international platforms, especially UN, and NAM and touched upon issues of Azerbaijan’s preparations for the COP29,” the ministry said.

Earlier, FM Bayramov held a one-on-one meeting with his Congolese counterpart.

News.Az