Azerbaijan congratulates Türkiye, Australia on key COP31 roles

Azerbaijan has extended heartfelt congratulations to brotherly Türkiye on being selected to host the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

Azerbaijan also congratulated Australia on being selected as president of COP31 Negotiations, according to the country’s Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports.

“As the President of COP29, Azerbaijan will spare no effort in supporting the successful implementation of this important mission,” the ministry wrote on X.

“We wish both countries every success and are confident that COP31 will make important contributions to global efforts in combating climate change,” it added.

