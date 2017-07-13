Azerbaijan considers purchasing more weapons from Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is considering purchasing more weapons from Russia, Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said in an interview with RIA Novosti, APA reported.

Hasanov noted that the contract on the delivery of Russian tanks, Smerch multiple rocket launchers and Msta-S self-propelled howitzers to Azerbaijan is 90-percent complete and paid for.

"The contract has already been fulfilled by almost 90 percent. We paid for it. There are little things left. Everything has long been used in Azerbaijan and successfully applied. All these are modern weapons that we have mastered and are using," he said.

The minister went on to say that Azerbaijan is considering purchasing more weapons from Russia.

“We’re considering buying several more kinds of weapon. The purchase of arms is a multifaceted issue. On one hand, we have to avoid templates, one the other hand, diversity of weapons brings new challenges as to using them. This is a rather complicated issue,” he said.

News.Az

News.Az