Azerbaijan considers restriction of freedom for several offences

Azerbaijani lawmakers are considering imposing a restriction of freedom for several offences.

To this end, an amendment to the Code of Execution of Punishments is proposed, APA reports.

According to the proposed amendment, a restriction of freedom will be imposed for refusal to pay fines, offences committed by those sentenced to community service, disciplinary actions taken by executive officials against those sentenced to correctional work.

It is noteworthy that restriction of freedom was added to the Criminal Code at the last session as a new form of penalty covering a number of articles.

The proposed amendment will be discussed at one of the regular plenary sessions of the parliament to be held from May 1 to 2.

News.Az

