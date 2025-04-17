Azerbaijan continues construction of second residential quarter in liberated Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of the second residential quarter in Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam city is currently underway, with plans to relocate 1,267 families into 66 buildings, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, said on Thursday.

According to the official, the relocation is expected to take place between October and November, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“A total of 20,000 to 25,000 residents are set to be relocated to the city of Aghdam. Of these, 5,000 people are expected to be resettled by the end of 2025, with another 10,000 people to be moved in the following year,” he said.

“Regarding the residential quarters in Fuzuli, Emin Huseynov noted that the design for the second and third construction phases is expected to be completed by the end of this year, in the fall. “Construction will commence once the designs are finalized,” Huseynov added.

