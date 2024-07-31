Azerbaijan continues demining operations in liberated areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 1,184 hectares of land were completely cleared of mines in the liberated Azerbaijani territories in July this year as a result of the activities of the units and subunits of the Engineering Troops of Azerbaijan Army, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

39,721 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance by the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units in the liberated territories up to date.In total, 13,045 pieces of unexploded military ammunition, 3,318 pieces of anti-tank mines and 10,463 anti-personnel mines were detected and destroyed.In accordance with the plan, the necessary measures for restoring social well-being and ensuring safety, including engineering support focused on expediting the organization of road and infrastructure works are ongoing in Azerbaijani historical territories liberated from occupation.

