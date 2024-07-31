Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan continues relocating former IDPs to liberated Lachin

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan continues relocating former IDPs to liberated Lachin

Under the instructions of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, another 18 families (60 people) were relocated to the country’s liberated Lachin city on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Lachin residents expressed their gratitude to President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care and also to the heroic Azerbaijani army for liberating the country’s territories from occupation.

With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in Lachin city has reached 552, comprising 2,031 individuals.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      