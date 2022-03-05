Azerbaijan continues search for soldiers who got lost in Lachin

Soldiers of the Azerbaijani Army Farid Mammadov and Firdovsi Abdullayev moving from one combat position to another stationed in the territory of the Lachin region lost their way due to sudden change of weather conditions and blizzard, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

In order to find the Azerbaijani soldiers, immediate measures have been taken despite the unfavorable weather conditions in the mountainous area with difficult terrain.

Additional information on the results of search-and-rescue operations will be provided.

News.Az